Ordway

Longtime AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON personality GLENN ORDWAY is retiring from the station's afternoon show after 34 years with the station. ORDWAY, most recently co-host with CHRISTIAN FAURIA and LOU MERLONI and the host of "THE BIG SHOW" for many years on WEEI, will remain with the station hosting WEEI's unofficial PATRIOTS post-game show and developing a podcast.

“To be able to do something I’ve loved doing daily for nearly five decades has been a blessing, but to do it in the best sports city during the best championship run in the history of sports…what more can you ask for,” said ORDWAY. “I’ve had the opportunity over the years to do it with some of the best talent in the business on a legendary radio station. Though I’m walking away from the daily hosting role, I’m excited about new opportunities and my continued presence at WEEI and maybe a little free time every once in a while.”

“GLENN has been an ever-present force at WEEI, both on air and off air, for over three decades,” said AUDACY Regional President MARK HANNON. “He was the station’s first program director and oversaw some of the most dominant years in BOSTON radio. He has been an enduring on-air presence and has been side-by-side talking to BOSTON sports fans through the best and worst times. GLENN will go down as one of the most influential players in sports radio format history, and thankfully his presence will continue on the station into the future.”

"GLENN ORDWAY has had (a) storied career with WEEI and is a pillar of this iconic local institution,” said AUDACY BOSTON SVP/Market Mgr. TIM CLARKE. “While we will miss his breadth of knowledge surrounding the NEW ENGLAND sports landscape in our afternoon show, we look forward to celebrating the next chapter of his career with him. We’d like to thank GLENN for over three decades of commitment to the success of WEEI and congratulate him on his retirement.”

« see more Net News