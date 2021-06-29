-
KRYC (Rhythm 105.9)/Sacramento PD Dan Mathews To Guest On Pitbull's Globalization Radio And Adds PD Duties At Two Stations
IRSHAD ALI FOUNDATION Top 40/Rhythmic KRYC-LP (RHYTHM 105.9)/YUBA CITY-SACRAMENTO PD DAN MATHEWS will be guesting on PITBULL'S GLOBALIZATION RADIO on SIRIUSXM on MONDAY, JULY 5. DAN and his brother, SAM MICHAELS, are KLUBJUMPERS, the production duo.
In addition to the news of MATHEWS mix show appearance on PITBULL'S GLOBALIZATION RADIO, MATHEWS is picking up some additional programming duties. He's stepping in to program a couple of LPFM's, CHLOE BROADCASTING Top 40 Latin KLZY/SALINA, KS and CENTRAL NEBRASKA COMMUNITY BROADCASTING AC WCGD/EDGAR, NE.