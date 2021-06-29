Sold

BOB LOWE's TWILIGHT BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Hits WXMT/SMETHPORT, PA and its booster WXMT-FM1/BRADFORD, PA to ASHLEY MIDDER's XMT ENTERTAINMENT LLC for $95,000 ($19,000 cash, $76,000 in a promissory note) plus an LMA before closing. TWILIGHT bought the station for $90,000 in 2019.

In other filings with the FCC, CALL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WMFL/FLORIDA CITY, FL with reduced power from a temporary site to return the station to the air and keep the license alive while approval and construction of a new facility pends.

And LIFELINE LLC has requested a Silent STA for WEVI/FREDERIKSTED, ST. CROIX, VI due to a transmitter malfunction.

« see more Net News