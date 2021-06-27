Michaels' new career

In the wake of his departure from MEL WHEELER INC. Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA (NET NEWS 6/28), DAVID LEE MICHAELS has revealed his new career path: professional dog trainer. MICHAELS had been the station’s midday host, and also its PD from 2019 up until GM BRETT SHARP reassumed those duties in JANUARY. SHARP is seeking a new midday host for the station.

In a FACEBOOK post YESTERDAY (6/28), MICHAELS explained that he has been accepted into a six month course in NORTH CAROLINA to become a Master Dog Trainer, starting next week. “I cannot express how excited I am about it,” he wrote. “It is a very intense educational program, where I will be learning the psychology of dogs to understand how they think and learn. I will be studying behavior modification, working and training dogs in law enforcement, search and rescue, service dogs and detection work.”

He added, “I have been working on this for months. I have managed to lose 34 lbs, and condition myself for what will be a physically demanding six months … I kept thinking that there is something bigger I am meant to do with dogs, and this is it. I want to make a difference in the lives of dogs and their people. I want to prevent dogs from ending up in shelters, and save lives.”





« see more Net News