Now With Amazon

Actors WILL ARNETT, JASON BATEMAN, and SEAN HAYES' "SMARTLESS" podcast has been acquired by AMAZON, reports BLOOMBERG.

The deal, which gives the AMAZON MUSIC and WONDERY+ subscription services a one-week exclusive on each episode before they are released to the general public, starts on AUGUST 1st, and BLOOMBERG cites "a person familiar with the matter" in estimating the value at between $60 million and $80 million. WONDERY will handle ad sales and distribution.

