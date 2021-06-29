WATERSHED MUSIC and CAMPING FESTIVAL announced the lineup for its second stage, known as “NEXT FROM NASHVILLE,” TODAY (6/29). ASHLAND CRAFT, PRISCILLA BLOCK, SHY CARTER, CALLISTA CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, ROSS ELLIS, ALEX HALL, LAINE HARDY, WILLIE JONES, KYLIE MORGAN, REYNA ROBERTS, PAYTON SMITH, BRITTNEY SPENCER, ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, TEMECULA ROARD and TIERA will perform across the three-day festival. The event returns to the GORGE AMPHITEATRE in GEORGE, WA, JULY 30th through AUGUST 1st.

The festival's main stage lineup will include headliners DIERKS BENTLEY, TIM McGRAW and THOMAS RHETT as well as KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, BLANCO BROWN, BILLY CURRINGTON, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LINDSAY ELL, MORGAN EVANS, HARDY, RANDY HOUSER, NED LEDOUX, ASHLEY McBRYDE, JON PARDI and DEEJAY SILVER.

For tickets and lineup details, visit watershedfest.com.

