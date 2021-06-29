Lynn Talks Balancing It All On This Week's Clubhouse Panel

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC will host CUMULUS MEDIA's Country KIZN (KISSIN 92.3)/BOISE, ID, APD/MD and co-host of THE CHRIS & ALANA MORNING SHOW, ALANA LYNN, on CLUBHOUSE TOMORROW (6/30) at 5p (PT)/8p (ET). She will discuss balancing it all, including her career with the station, being a student and podcaster, as well as a happy wife and mom. She's been working in Country radio for 20 years, and will share her secret to success in an "ask us anything format."

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC, founded by 30-year-radio vet LISA ADAMS, hosts its weekly podcast every WEDNESDAY at the above-mentioned times. It's designed to help people in all aspects of the entertainment business with networking, branding and, overall growth in the industry. To participate in this week's conversation, click here for an invite.

