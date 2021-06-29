Bland

MONUMENT RECORDS VP/Promotion DREW BLAND will be departing the label on FRIDAY, JULY 2nd for a new opportunity to be announced soon. Look for news about his successor at MONUMENT after the holiday weekend.

BLAND joined MONUMENT in 2020 (NET NEWS 4/23/20) from the PD/night host position at then-ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE. In his extensive radio career, he also programmed Country WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO from 2014-2017. Before that, he spent 10 years at CBS RADIO/PHOENIX, including seven years at Country KMLE in various on-air and programming roles.

Reach him at anbland@gmail.com, or by phone at (602) 317-0533.

