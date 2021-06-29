A New Morning Show Rocks Northern Michigan

BLACK DIAMOND BROADCASTING Classic Rock WGFN/GLEN ARBOR, MI & WWSS/TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, MI (98.1 & 95.3 THE BEAR) has teamed former WRIF & WCSX/DETROIT PD MARK PENNINGTON, with longtime BEAR veteran TIM LOGAN for mornings, as the "MARK & TIM SHOW." PENNINGTON has been consulting BLACK DIAMOND BROADCASTING the last two years, and LOGAN has been doing the morning show solo. Also joining the new morning show is MIKE GRISDALE with “BEAR News and Sports” after a nearly two-year hiatus from the station.

In addition to the new morning show, a third signal, the new 95.1 translator in TRAVERSE CITY, MI (W236BU) has been added to the WGFN (98.1) and WWSS (95.3) signals for enhanced coverage in downtown TRAVERSE CITY.

