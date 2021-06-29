Quincy Jones (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

QWEST TV is partnering with PLEX, the free entertainment streaming service, to offer viewers worldwide access to the musical vision of co-founder QUINCY JONES, with PLEX the first device-agnostic way to access Qwest TV’s curated channels in the U.S.

Commented QWEST TV CEO/co-founder REZA ACKBARALY, “PLEX is our latest step in bringing more world-changing and genre-defying music to more viewers. By presenting this music in a new format to new audiences, we’re striving to tear down the barriers that separate different cultures and that limit our listening habits. Digital platforms are too often dictated by algorithms that create echo chambers with our own cultural background and previous experience. Partnering with an innovative company like PLEX solidifies QWEST TV’s position as the global leader working to ensure openness, curiosity, and inclusivity in our artistic and cultural consumption.”

Channels include:

QWEST TV CLASSICAL (opera, ballet and concerts from around the world), QWEST TV JAZZ & BEYOND (jazz, soul, funk, blues and global music) and QWEST TV MIX (indie rock, electronic, and roots-driven artists from around the world).

