The independently-syndicated “OUR AMERICAN STORIES” is joining the roster at PREMIERE NETWORKS, effective AUGUST 2. The two-hour show, hosted by LEE HABEEB, will continue to be available on weeknights for airing between 7p and midnight local time, and is offering separate two-hour SATURDAY and SUNDAY shows as well as a podcast on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

“We have spent the last five years telling stories about all that is good and decent in AMERICA, and why millions of people from around the world still wish to call our country home,” said HABEEB. “The show has grown because Americans want more than conflict and bad news: they crave positive, redemptive stories from our past and present -- many from our listeners -- that lift their spirits and inspire them, and that’s what we do each and every day on our show.”

“We’re excited to offer this entertaining and compelling program to even more stations nationwide,” added PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “LEE and his team are masterful storytellers and they’ve created a unique and inspiring program that resonates widely with audiences.”

