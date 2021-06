Johnny O

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KBFM (WILD 104)/MCALLEN, TX longtime PD/morning man JOHNNY O has left the building. Look for MD/afternoons JAY Z to handle programming duties and move into mornings.

Reach out to JOHNNY O at johnnyo@johnnyoradio.com or (956) 975-5868.





