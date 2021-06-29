R.I.P Wayne Scott Nevius (Scott West)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of broadcast veteran SCOTT WEST (WAYNE SCOTT NEVIUS). He has passed away in DALLAS.

Up until he fell ill months ago, he most recently worked for iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS TOTAL TRAFFIC NETWORKS, and at AUDACY KRLD-A (NEWS RADIO 1080)/DALLAS.

A long time DALLAS resident, his work history included KKDA/DALLAS, KVIL/DALLAS, KLIF/DALLAS, KRNB/DALLAS, KRBV/DALLAS, KNOK/DALLAS, ABC RADIO NETWORKS/DALLAS, KTXQ/DALLAS, USA RADIO NETWORK, and KDFW TV/DALLAS.

His experience included working in formats at Urban, Urban AC, News Talk, and Sports radio. He also a career in voice over that included doing narration for the audio book version of COLIN POWELLS' autobiography.

Many of his friends and colleagues (past and present) posted on his FACEBOOK page.

There's no word on services.

