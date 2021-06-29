Promotes Zabka And Barcus

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT promotes HOLLY ZABKA and BLAINE BARCUS.



ZABKA goes to SVP/ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING and Head Of Creative for PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP. She leaves her role as SVP/Publishing and now reports to TERRY HEMMINGS, President/CEO of PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT.



Former VP of A&R BARCUS has been promoted to SVP/A&R for PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP. He also joins the PROVIDENT leadership team led by HEMMINGS and will report directly to ZABKA.

HEMMINGS shared, "It’s an immense pleasure to promote HOLLY and BLAINE to their new positions. I have been privileged to work with them both for many years and see their growth and development into the best in the business in their respective roles. Their hard work and dedication to excellence are evident by the achievements of the many artists and writers each of them has signed and developed over the years."

