HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WPCV (97 Country)/LAKELAND, FL has announced radio vet NIC ALLEN as its new midday host, beginning THURSDAY, JULY 1st. The position had been vacant since former APD/MD/middays host JENI TAYLOR's departure in MAY (NET NEWS 5/12).

“NIC has been a bench player for all of our FLORIDA properties for six years,” said VP/Programming and WPCV PD BOB WALKER. “He is a fantastic air talent, understands social media, knows how to interact with the public and has a terrific work ethic.”

“I’m beyond pleased and excited, being named midday host for such a legendary station,” said ALLEN. “I would like to thank ... BOB WALKER for letting me play on the radio. This is more fun than any human being should be allowed to have!”

Before joining HALL COMMUNICATIONS, ALLEN served as PD/air talent at stations in OCALA, FL; MONTGOMERY, AL; and CHICAGO. Congratulate him here.

