More Stations & Jocks

VIRTUALJOCK.COM, radio’s place for programming on barter, adds stations, XHTO (104.3 HITFM)/EL PASO, TX, KABG (BIG 98-5)/ALBUQUERQUE and WZEB (POWER 101.7) OCEAN CITY-SALISBURY, MD.

VIRTUALJOCK.COM has also added more talent to their roster of over 90 jocks. JAVA JOEL signs on with VJ for CHR/Pop and Classic Hits and JESSE SALAZAR for Rhythmic and Hip Hop/R&B.

VIRTUALJOCK.COM is represented by KEY NETWORKS DENNIS GREEN at (407) 915-5023.

