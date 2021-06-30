Chernoff

MARK CHERNOFF's last day as PD at AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK TODAY (6/30) was celebrated with the dedication of thestation's newsroom in his honor.

A plaque posted at the newsroom reads, “Program Director 1993-2021. Influenced the sound of NEW YORK sports over four decades while nurturing the careers of many who traveled this space. Dedicated JUNE 30th, 2021.”





Top: Craig Carton, Mark Chernoff, Al Dukes, Eddie Scozzare

Bottom: Boomer Esiason, Jerry Recco, Chris Oliviero

Photo: Audacy/WFAN









