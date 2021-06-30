Updates From Christian FM Media Group

CHRISTIAN FM MEDIA GROUP has issued a press release with several updates regarding THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW.

THE BRANT HANSEN RADIO SHOW has ended its run on the WAYFM NETWORK (6/30). HANSEN said, “We’re very thankful that WAYFM was an ‘early adopter’ of the show back in 2014, and for the many listeners over time who’ve funded surgery through CURE INTERNATIONAL."

CHRISTIAN FM MEDIA GROUP’s JON HAMILTON shared, "The show has grown extensively, and the move will benefit independent affiliates. BRANT and SHERRI’s non-WAYFM audience currently exceeds 2 million weekly. They absolutely love being part of the team for the stations they work with and consider it an honor to partner with them.”

In other news, HANSEN has extended his commitment to work for CURE INTERNATIONAL. He will continue as a spokesman for CURE, and CURE will continue to be a primary sponsor of the show and live events.

HANSEN’s fourth book, "The Men We Need," will be released in MARCH 2022. All three of his previous books have been #1 bestsellers in multiple categories on AMAZON.

Also, next SPRING, BRANT and SHERRI will continue a live musical “THE BOLD AND THE SANCTIFIED" which was written and produced by SHERRI LYNN.

LYNN said, “We’re bringing it back - big cast and all! The show sold out dates in large theaters in PITTSBURGH and HARRISBURG, PA in a previous run with mixed-race audiences, laughing and singing together.""

HANSEN added, “There’s nothing more relevant and more redemptive about race and JESUS right now than this play, and more people need to see it. It’s beyond brilliant. We’re excited to partner with affiliates to make it happen again.”

« see more Net News