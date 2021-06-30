iHeartMedia Philadelphia Honored

iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA has been named a 2021 Honoree of THE CIVIC 50 GREATER PHILADELPHIA, one of the "50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater PHILADELPHIA Region." The honor, given by PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION, in partnership with POINTS OF LIGHT and other local partners, was based on a national program and intends to provide a standard for corporate citizenship and showcasing how employers use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.

THE CIVIC 50 GREATER PHILADELPHIA honorees are private and public companies and other employers operating in the PHILADELPHIA region. Honorees are selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program: Investment of resources, Integration across business functions, Institutionalization through policies and system, and Impact measurement.

Director of News and Community Affairs for iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA, LORAINE BALLARD MORRILL said, “iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA’s six stations have a long history of community service, especially critical during this pandemic. We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. To quote Pres. BARACK OBAMA, ‘If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope.’”

Pres./CEO of PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION PEDRO RAMOS, added, “PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION is proud to recognize iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA’s outstanding civic engagement. All of the 2021 honorees have demonstrated great passion and dedication to making a meaningful impact in the local communities they serve. It is this type of commitment that resonates throughout the region and sets the standard for corporate stewardship. We thank iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA for their efforts and congratulate them on this exciting honor.”

Pres./CEO, POINTS OF LIGHT, NATALYE PAQUIN said, "POINTS OF LIGHT believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement are critical to strengthening communities, and THE CIVIC 50 GREATER PHILADELPHIA honorees, including iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA, exemplify that. Their inclusiveness and comprehensive approach to corporate citizenship, as well as their willingness to reflect, learn from each other and respond to community needs, make the Greater PHILADELPHIA region a better place for all. We are so pleased to recognize them for taking their civic responsibility seriously and for the role they play in shaping their communities.”

THE CIVIC 50 GREATER PHILADELPHIA honorees were officially recognized on WEDNESDAY, (6/30), at a celebratory event on the central DELAWARE RIVER waterfront.





