Former E! ENTERTAINMENT and ESQUIRE NETWORK President ADAM STOTSKY has joined TOM BRADY, MICHAEL STRAHAN, and GOTHAM CHOPRA's RELIGION OF SPORTS as President. STOTSKY was with E! parent NBCUNIVERSAL for 19 years and previously served as VP/Marketing at DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS. The company, in a release announcing STOTSKY's arrival, said that by the end of the year it "aspires to have more sports narrative audio content than any other entertainment or sports company in the world."

CEO AMEETH SANKARAN said, "ADAM has an exceptional track record of growing and nurturing compelling, best-in-class media brands. His expertise will be instrumental as we scale the brand, diversify our offerings, and build a leading media company centered around the singular message of using sports to explore culture and human potential. We are delighted to have ADAM on board,."

"What drew me to RELIGION OF SPORTS is its unique point of view that pushes the boundaries of a traditional 'sports doc', leveraging sports as a way to explore and understand ourselves and society at large," said STOTSKY. "These stories have the rare ability to resonate with audiences beyond the avid sports fan. I am honored to join this innovative team of talented storytellers, producers and directors, and extend the reach of RELIGION OF SPORTS content across new verticals."

CHOPRA added, "I first met ADAM over a decade ago while we were both working in very different roles at very different companies. When we re-connected about a year ago and I listened to the amazing 20 year journey he'd been on at NBCUNIVERSAL and then contemplated where we were in our growth stage at ROS, it made all the sense in the world to lobby him to come aboard. Then a pandemic happened, but we survived and here we are -- better and stronger - and with a real President as a part of our expanding enterprise. And away we go."

