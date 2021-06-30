AUDACY has launched a new Country station in BUFFALO, NY on the formerly Alternative WLKK (ALT 107.7/104.7) and translator W284AP. Now known as "THE WOLF," and positioned as "BUFFALO's new Country," the station will play a variety of top Country hits. THE WOLF launched with 5,000 songs, commercial-free, with on-air programming to be announced in the next few weeks.

“This is a great opportunity for us to add Country to our content offering, and we’re delighted to now offer our listeners a new choice for Country music,” said AUDACY BUFFALO SVP/Market Mgr. TIM HOLLY. “Whether serving as the soundtrack to backyard barbecues or your commute to work, THE WOLF will be home to fan favorites from some of today’s top Country artists, and we look forward to celebrating this launch with our audience.”

« see more Net News