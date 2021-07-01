Bill Ryan

Former JOHNJAY AND RICH Executive Producer BILL RYAN, who was part of iHEARTMEDIA's RIFs last NOVEMBER, is leaving PHOENIX, and relocating back to his hometown of CLEVELAND, OH next week to be closer to family.

"My Dad is not well, and being home seems like the place I should be", RYAN told ALL ACCESS.

Before he told anyone of his decision, he couldn't resist the opportunity to surprise his parents with the news, capturing their reaction on YOUTUBE. The video was discovered by the TV show "Right This Minute" and it was highlighted on their JUNE 30th episode.

RYAN is still searching for his next assignment. "I'm working on a few podcast projects right now, which can be done anywhere, and that helped my decision to move home. So I'd love to find something where I can work remotely from CLEVELAND or discover an opportunity in CLEVELAND!"

You can reach him at dollabilltre@gmail.com.

