Mellish, Edwards

The "MELLISH Meter" is coming to its final weeks as longtime COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA Meteorologist KIRK MELLISH prepares to enter retirement. MELLISH, with WSB since 1987, will transition to a consultancy role in AUGUST and will continue in that role through the end of the year. NEXSTAR CBS affiliate WHNT-TV (NEWS 19)/HUNTSVILLE, AL Meteorologist and former THE WEATHER CHANNEL digital meteorologist CHRISTINA EDWARDS is returning to ATLANTA as MELLISH's replacement; she will join WSB this month.

“When I joined WSB in ATLANTA in JULY 1987, just three years after graduation, I never would have thought I’d stay this long,” said MELLISH. “It has been a blessing to turn my childhood hobby into a career and to serve most of these decades as the first radio-only, full-time meteorologist in the country. This is the type of broadcasting innovation typical of WSB and CMG leadership in the industry. It has been an honor and privilege to work with so many great colleagues and big names in our business in management, on-air and behind the scenes. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and am excited to pass the baton, or should I say barometer, to CHRISTINA EDWARDS who will be a great fit for the tradition of weather coverage on 95.5 WSB.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the legendary 95.5 WSB RADIO! I grew up in metro ATLANTA, listening to KIRK MELLISH’s weather reports during my family’s daily commute, and I continue to listen even today. I appreciate KIRK’s ability to break down complex weather forecasts in a way listeners can understand. And, of course, diving into the details online in his weather blog,” said EDWARDS. “I am thankful for KIRK’s service and weather forecasts. It is an honor to join 95.5 WSB RADIO and continue in the footsteps of KIRK’s legacy.”

