Bubba The Love Sponge Gets Protection Order Against Alleged Stalker
July 1, 2021 at 5:09 AM (PT)
BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE has obtained an order protecting him from an alleged stalker.
The order was issued by HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL court against KENNETH KIMBERLIN, a former deputy sheriff who BUBBA alleges issued death threats against him and a co-worker and showed up at the syndicated host's studio, chronicled in the video below. The injunction will remain in effect through JUNE 30, 2024.