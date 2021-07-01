Bubba

BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE has obtained an order protecting him from an alleged stalker.

The order was issued by HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL court against KENNETH KIMBERLIN, a former deputy sheriff who BUBBA alleges issued death threats against him and a co-worker and showed up at the syndicated host's studio, chronicled in the video below. The injunction will remain in effect through JUNE 30, 2024.

