Brian Nolan (Photo: Joe Henson)

MOTOWN RECORDS has appointed BRIAN NOLAN EVP and EVP/Marketing. NOLAN will report to MOTOWN Chairman/CEO ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM.

HABTEMARIAM commented, "As we continue to build MOTOWN, I’m excited to bring together leaders who are not only innovative in their approach to their work but thoughtful, deliberate and committed to supporting our artists and bringing their vision to the world. BRIAN sees the big picture and draws from his experience in promotion, international marketing, brand partnerships and sync, giving him an understanding of how to connect the dots and create synergies for robust, well-rounded global campaigns."

NOLAN added, "I have been preparing for this role for over 20 years and I am so grateful to Ethiopia for the opportunity. We are building an incredible new legacy at MOTOWN and I feel extremely proud to be doing purposeful work helping to drive our artists’ vision to fans around the globe."

NOLAN's career in the record industry includes roles in radio promotion, sync licensing, brand partnerships, sports marketing, original content and international marketing. Prior to joining MOTOWN, NOLAN had been an EVP at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and Head of seventeenfifty, where he built brand partnerships and campaigns for a variety of artists and products, including HALSEY, LIL BABY, MIGOS, BEATS BY DRE, PEPSICO and MOUNTAIN DEW. NOLAN even served as soundtrack producer for the NETFLIX film, TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU.

Before his time at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, NOLAN spent 12 years with COLUMBIA RECORDS/SONY MUSIC, most recently as VP/International Marketing for COLUMBIA.

« see more Net News