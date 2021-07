Smerconish

SIRIUSXM P.O.T.U.S. and CNN host MICHAEL SMERCONISH is launching two new podcasts TODAY (6/1).

The new podcasts include "THE SMERCONISH PODCAST," a compilation of segments from the PHILADELPHIA-based host's daily talk show, and "BOOK CLUB WITH MICHAEL SMERCONISH," a series of interviews with prominent authors.

