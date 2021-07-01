Evans (Photo: Patrick Tracy)

TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT has partnered with CRUSH MUSIC to sign WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist MORGAN EVANS. The signing marks the first co-management endeavor for CRUSH, whose existing roster includes artists such as SIA, GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, LORDE, WEEZER and PANIC! AT THE DISCO.

“It’s hard to not marvel at what CRUSH has built,” notes TRIPLE 8 owner GEORGE COURI. “I always felt our individual experiences and strengths could be used to strong effect if combined. I am honored to be their first ever co-management partnership, and look forward to growing MORGAN’s promising career together.”

“GEORGE and I have been friends for a while and have always talked about doing something together," added CRUSH MUSIC co-founder BOB McLYNN. EVANS’ current single, “Love Is Real,” is available now. He’s set to join BRETT ELDREDGE on the “GOOD DAY 2021 TOUR" this fall. Check out the dates here.

