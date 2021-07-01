Women Rule

All the artists in CHET-5 BROADCASTING Triple A WDST (100.1 RADIO WOODSTOCK)/POUGHKEEPSIE-WOODSTOCK NY’s power rotation category are women for the first time at the station. The top 10 list includes ST. VINCENT, AMY HELM, ALLISON RUSSELL, YOLA, MAIA SHARP, SOFIA VALDES, SHEMEKIA COPELAND, JOY OLADOKUN with MAREN MORRIS, LAKE STREET DIVE and SEAN DELLA CROCE.

WDST MD AJA WHITNEY said, “Looks like it is a hot girl summer and a hot girl future.”









