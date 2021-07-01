Cox Media Group Tulsa

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) TULSA has partnered with ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL to raise $1.3 million via the 2021 TULSA "ST. JUDE DREAM HOME" giveaway campaign. The combo including, KOKI (FOX23-TV), Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5) and Country KWEN (K95.5), highlighted the advancements the hospital has made in fighting childhood diseases, while showing the direct impact donations have on children and their families. Viewers and listeners purchased 13,000 tickets for the home giveaway in record time.

JEANIE MIMS of OWASSO, OK won the ST. JUDE DREAM HOME. Other winners received a diamond necklace, a trip for two to NEW YORK CITY to see DAN + SHAY at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, groceries for a year, and a $5,000 furniture shopping spree.

CMG Market VP CATHY GUNTHER said, “Year after year, our listeners and viewers continue to amaze us with their generosity throughout this campaign. We added 1,000 tickets more than the previous year, which is worth an additional $100,000 to ST. JUDE, and they sold out more than a month before the prize drawing.”

