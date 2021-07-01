Lou Brutus' Rock 'n Roll Life.

LOU BRUTUS is a syndicated radio host and one of the planet’s ultimate music fans. He lives the dream of millions by traveling the earth, attending concerts, and interviewing rock stars.

"Sonic Warrior: My Life As A Rock N Roll Reprobate (Tales Of Sex, Drugs And Vomiting At Inopportune Moments)" is a collection of insane-but-true stories from his storied career. Each chapter is a separate tale that careens around his 40-plus year career on rock 'n roll's front line.

\Starting with the first show he attended (BLACK SABBATH at NEW YORK CITY's MADISON SQUARE GARDEN in DECEMBER 1976 (where he threw up BOONE'S FARM STRAWBERRY WINE all over his older sister's boyfriend) and continuing to the present day (where he doesn't puke as much).

Stops along the way include LIVE AID in PHILADELPHIA (where he threw up on the entire crowd from a helicopter), the ARCTIC (where he didn't throw up on anyone but did get in a moshpit with the native Inuit villagers as METALLICA performed a song about sodomizing a goat), LIVE EARTH in LONDON (where he chugged ale with SPINAL TAP's "Stonehenge" dwarfs and almost threw up), and the NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE (where the tour bus he was traveling in ran over a guy, which is much worse than throwing up).

The book also features a foreword by his friend SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR as well as an original illustration for each chapter by artist ALAN MacBAIN.

« see more Net News