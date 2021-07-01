Post Malone





POST MALONE and JAGERMESITER have joined forced to launch a global campaign to help bring life back to nightlife, including a short film tribute to the multitude of local businesses and communities that have been affected over the past year titled “Night Lights.” This multi-channel initiative is the next phase of JAGERMEISTER’s #SAVETHENIGHT initiative and features exclusive content and intimate conversations meant to drive global awareness around the cultural significance of nightlife to local communities.

“Night Lights” was shot by OSCAR-nominated director ZACHARY HEINZERLING (“Cutie and the Boxer”). In it, POST reflects on moments and interactions sorely missed, and what it means to him to bring life back to nightlife.

“So many awesome fans and artists have stepped up to support venues and communities that have been struggling. I’m excited to join the party with JAGERMEISTER and celebrate music and nightlife across the world.” he said.

JAGERMEISTER US Chief Marketing Officer CHRIS PEDDY added, “We are thrilled to partner with POST MALONE on our shared #SAVETHENIGHT mission - to create the best and most memorable nights now and in the future. POST’s dedication to paying tribute to the people who make nightlife possible is a testament to his passion and commitment to our community. We are so proud to partner with him to help make this vision a reality around the world.”

MALONE will participate in an exclusive, intimate virtual meet-and-greet via a MEISTER DROP in on the #SAVETHENIGHT platform, giving a few lucky fans the chance to chat with him. The digital platform on www.save-the-night.com was designed to connect creators and consumers, allowing for "deeper connection between artists and fans."

MALONE will also share his own nightlife story as part of JAGERMEISTER’s “Our Stages, Our Stories” content series, speaking to his early days as an artist and the importance of independent venues as a launchpad for his career. JAGERMEISTER is the official shot of NIVA (NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION) and a backer of #SaveOurStages- the ongoing movement geared towards safeguarding the independent live performance industry throughout the U.S. through the pandemic and beyond.

