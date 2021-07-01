Employees Decertify SAG-AFTRA Union

Employees at SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Regional Mexican WLEY (LA LEY 107.9 FM)/CHICAGO have voted to decertify and remove the SCREEN ACTORS GUILD and AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TELEVISION & RADIO ARTISTS (SAG-AFTRA), which had represented certain on-air talent and production employees since being voted in almost three years ago.

Since that time, SBS and the union had been negotiating the terms of an initial collective bargaining agreement, but no agreement was ever reached. Employees voted on the decertification question by mail over the past few weeks, and the results of the vote were officially confirmed on JUNE 28th by the NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD, the government agency that conducted the vote.

SBS General Counsel RICHARD LARA stated, “We greatly respect the important decision made by our employees to move forward without a union to act as intermediary between them and the company in the resolution of personnel matters at our CHICAGO facilities. The company looks forward to working more directly with our employees to build an even stronger presence in CHICAGO with our unique branded entertainment in this important market.”

