Margeaux Watson

EPIC RECORDS has promoted MARGEAUX WATSON to SVP/Marketing. She moves up from her VP/Marketing position and will continue to be based in the EPIC LOS ANGELES office.

WATSON said, “Learning and growing under the leadership of SYLVIA RHONE and DAVE BELL has been an exciting journey, and I am tremendously grateful for their continued guidance and support. I look forward to new challenges ahead, while building impactful campaigns that will elevate our established artists and launch tomorrow’s superstars.”

EVP/Marketing DAVID BELL added, "MARGEAUX is a world-class marketing executive whose tenacity and commitment to innovation inspire our entire team. It’s an honor to announce her much-deserved promotion.”

WATSON will continue to strategize and implement marketing campaigns for label artists. Her projects include releases for priority acts such as BLACK EYED PEAS, CAMILA CABELLO, BOBBY SHMURDA, JENNIFER HUDSON, SWIZZ BEATZ, TYLA YAWEH, AJ MITCHELL, MK XYZ, CHARM LA’DONNA, and others.

Her career resume includes executive positions at ROC NATION, SPOTIFY, and UNIVERSAL MOTOWN. She began her career as a journalist and editor. She's written for ROLLING STONE, GQ, INTERVIEW, MARIE CLAIRE, ESSENCE, VIBE, O THE OPRAH MAGAZINE, and is a former staff writer at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY.

