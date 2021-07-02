Simpson

DESERET NEWS Pres./Publisher and former BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Pres./CEO JEFF SIMPSON has been named Managing Director of BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY's BYU BROADCASTING, which operates cable TV's BYUtv and BYUradio, which operates Classical KBYU-F (CLASSICAL 89) and News-Talk KUMT (BYU RADIO)/SALT LAKE CITY. SIMPSON replaces MICHAEL DUNN, who is leaving to devote his time to his position as General Authority Seventy of the CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS.

"We have a bold vision at BYU BROADCASTING to create world-class, universal entertainment that young people and their parents actually want to sit down and watch together, and I'm incredibly proud of all that we've accomplished," said DUNN. "I often refer to BYUB as 'the little engine that could,' persistently steaming up abandoned hilltops, such as capturing a co-viewing family audience, and JEFF SIMPSON is the perfect conductor to lead BYUB up the next mountain and into the future."

"I have watched with great interest and admiration as BYUtv and BYUradio have grown exponentially over these past several years under MICHAEL DUNN's leadership, assembling an incredible management team and creating an inspiring, forward-thinking vision," said SIMPSON. "I am thrilled to be able to inherit such a sophisticated and well-calibrated team committed to this unique vision, and I look forward to building upon everything that has been accomplished as we develop the exciting next season in the progression of BYU BROADCASTING."

"The impact MICHAEL DUNN has had on BYU BROADCASTING is deep and long-lasting," said BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY Pres. KEVIN WORTHEN. "Under his direction, it has broadened its scope and reach to become a trusted provider of uplifting content that inspires and entertains families nationwide. JEFF SIMPSON's business acumen, keen insight and industry experience make him a natural fit to continue on this important trajectory. Both are tireless and generous leaders whom I feel fortunate to count among my associates."

