Hiring

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA is currently looking to fill two positions: Content/Brand Manager and PM Drive host for Alternative WRRV/WRRB (92.7/96.9 FM)/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, and content creator and morning host at Country KXKX (KIX 105.7)/SEDALIA/WARRENSBURG, MO

The WRRV/WRRB candidate should be able to create high-quality, engaging, and local digital and social media content who can seamlessly transition that to their radio show and vice versa. They must also be a person with a passion for the Alternative music lifestyle that comes across in their content and radio show, as well as appearances.Contact Joe.Limardi@townsquaremedia.com/

The KXKX position will involve creating entertaining content online, on social media, and on-air. Additionally, this position requires the content creator to engage and create ties in the small communities the station serves. The candidate will be responsible for helping develop commercials, putting together a paid program, and the company's "TOWNSQUARE TALK." Other duties include scheduling content on KIX 105.7’s social media platforms; scheduling app pushes, helping schedule sports broadcasts on the cluster's three radio stations, and other light programming duties as assigned by the Director of Content. Contact Rob.Creighton@townsquaremedia.com.

