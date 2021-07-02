SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC., MIAMI CARNAVAL, and THE KIWANIS CLUB OF LITTLE HAVANA announced that, since the CALLE OCHO FESTIVAL could not be celebrated this year, they are bringing back NOCHE DE CARNAVAL as a one-day festival that will feature live music, folkloric dances, great food, cultural experiences, and family fun. The festival will take place on AUGUST 28th, from 2p to 11p (ET), at the MIAMI DADE COUNTY FAIR & EXPOSITION. The approved capacity for the event is 10,000, and health and safety measures will be observed. Part of the proceeds of the event will help fund the KIWANIS FOUNDATION OF LITTLE HAVANA’s annual "Back to School Project," which lends a helping hand to low-income students attending SOUTH FLORIDA public schools.

SBS MIAMI GM and VP/Sales DONNY HUDSON said, "Music is the thread that can unite generations. It brings me great joy to join The KIWANIS CLUB OF LITTLE HAVANA in an event like NOCHE DE CARNAVAL that connects people to share happiness and music while honoring legends and celebrating our diverse culture."

Event Director and KIWANIS CLUB member RICK GONZALES added, “This event is our opportunity to celebrate CALLE OCHO style. We will also be naming the King of Carnaval MIAMI 2021, as our most honored traditions will continue. NOCHE DE CARNAVAL is an event that spans generations and continents, representing the vibrant culture of Hispanos from LATIN AMERICA and the CARIBBEAN. This event not only celebrates our culture but allows us to help the next generation, as part of the event proceeds will help provide the children in our community with much-needed school supplies."

The Festival line-up of Latin music stars will be announced shortly. Click here for ticket info.

« see more Net News