Preston

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to CURTIS MEDIA GROUP/LENOIR, NC OM and Country WKVS (KICKS 103.3) “Morning Moo” co-host DAN PRESTON, who is scheduled for open heart surgery on MONDAY, JULY 5th to repair a few bad valves. He will be taking some time off to recuperate afterwards.

Send him well wishes and NETFLIX binge recommendations to DanPreston68@gmail.com.

