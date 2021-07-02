-
Curtis Media Group/Lenoir, NC OM Dan Preston To Undergo Open Heart Surgery On Monday
ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to CURTIS MEDIA GROUP/LENOIR, NC OM and Country WKVS (KICKS 103.3) “Morning Moo” co-host DAN PRESTON, who is scheduled for open heart surgery on MONDAY, JULY 5th to repair a few bad valves. He will be taking some time off to recuperate afterwards.
Send him well wishes and NETFLIX binge recommendations to DanPreston68@gmail.com.