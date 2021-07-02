Hear It Now Until Tuesday At Noon

MIAMI ONE RADIO, the Online, Android and iPHONE App Radio Station that emulates CLASSIC POWER 96/MIAMI (1985-2000) and programmed by former Power 96 PD FUNK E FRANK WALSH is putting musical fireworks on-air by celebrating with the "4th of July Classic Mix Holiday Weekend." The special mix is on now through TUESDAY (7/6) at Noon. It's described as hour after hour of the Mix Sets from Classic MIAMI Radio Stations DISCO 96, I-95, RHYTHM 98 and CLASSIC POWER 96 from legendary DJ's FELIX SAMA, DJ LAZ, PHIL JONES, EDDIE MIX along with TONY HITMAN HERNANDEZ and the MIAMI ONE RADIO Mix Team and many more. Over 70 hours of The Soundtrack of MIAMI.





To hear the party you can download the free App from your App or Play Store, or click here.





