Alpha's New Brand In Columbia

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WARQ (Q 93.5)/Columbia, SC has relaunched as LIVE 93.5. The new brand relaunched commercial-free over the holiday weekend and it's reported, all prime-time day part talent will remain in place. The move puts the station in line with the company's other Top 40 brands in PORTLAND, FREDERICKSBURG, VA, and HAGERSTOWN, MD.

Click here to listen to the new brand.

