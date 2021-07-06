Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Doja Cat/SZA New #1; Lil Nas X Runner Up; Rodrigo 'Good' Top 5, 'Deja Vu' #6; Sheeran Top 10

* DOJA CAT and SZA take the top spot with "Kiss Me More," moving 2*-1* and are +986 spins

* LIL NAS X is a strong runner up, moving 3*-2* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" and is +1458 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO has two of the top six songs as "good 4 u," goes top 5, moving 6*-4* and is +2760 spins - and over 7500 spins the last three weeks

* Meanwhile, "deja vu" is closing in on the top 5, rising 7*-6* and is +1688 spins and nearly 3000 spins the last two weeks

* ED SHEERAN surges into the top 10 in just his 2nd week as "Bad Habits" vaults 25*-10* and is +5864 spins

* REGARD goes top 15, up 16*-14* with "You," featuring TROYE SIVAN, and TATE MCRAE, at +364 spins

* MARSHMELLO and the JONAS BROTHERS go top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Leave Before You Love Me," at +402 spins

* GIVEON is top 20 with "Heartbreak Anniversary," up 22*-19* and +500 spins

* While moving 24*-23* it should be noted that "Working" by TATE MCRAE X KHALID is up 1124 spins

* DOJA CAT posts a big debut at 24* with "You Right," featuring THE WEEKND, up 2825 spins

* DUA LIPA debuts at 37* with "Love Again," up 800 spins

* TXT debuts at 40* with "Magic"

Rhythmic: Polo G New #1; Lil Nas X Top 5; Roddy Ricch Top 10; City Girls Top 20; Doja Cat/Weeknd Lead Debuts

* POLO G surges 4*-1* with "Rapstar," up 673 spins to take over the top spot

* LIL NAS X gives COLUMBIA two of the top 5 as "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" climbs 6*-5* and is +274 spins

* RODDY RICCH is top 10 in his fourth week with "Late At Night," up 11*-7* and +477 spins

* CITY GIRLS go top 20 with "Twerkulator," moving 22*-20* and are +205 spins

* DOJA KAT and THE WEEKND have the top debut at Rhythmic as well with "You Right," entering at 25* and +966 spins

* BAD BUNNY debuts at 38* with "Yonaguni" and is +203 spins

* KALI UCHIS goes 9*-7* with "Telepatia," at +269 spins

Urban: Bruno Mars/Anderson Paak New #1; Young Thug/Gunna Top 3; Khaled "Chance," Rod Wave Top 10; Roddy Ricch, Migos Top 15

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC take over the top spot at Urban with "Leave The Door Open," up 2*-1* and +627 spins

* YOUNG THUG and GUNNA go top 3 with "Ski," rising 4*-3* and is +594 spins

* POLO G is just outside the top 5 with "Rockstar," up 8*-6* and +308 spins

* DJ KHALED goes top 10 "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, up 12*-9* and +329 spins

* After going top 15 last week, ROD WAVE hits the top 10 with "Tombstone," moving 15*-10* and +428 spins

* RODDY RICCH is top 15 in his fourth week, rising 17*-13* with "Late At Night," up 447 spins

* MIGOS also make their move into the top 15, up 16*-14* with "Straightenen," at +244 spins

* CITY GILS are top 20 at both Rhythmic and Urban with "Twerkulator," moving 21*-20* and +273 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION soars 34*-23* with "Thot S**t," up 549 spins

* WALE scores a big debut at 25* with "Angles," featuring CHRIS BROWN, and is +797 spins

* FRENCH MONTANA enters at 30* with "FWMGAB," and is +433 spins

* YUNG BLEU debuts at 35* with "Baddest," featuring CHRIS BROWN & 2 CHAINZ at +382 spins

* BELLY is back and enters at 39* with "Zero Love," featuring MONEYBAGG YO, up 146 spins

Hot AC: Dua Lipa Returns To #1; Kid Laroi Now #4; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 10; Sheeran, Rodrigo 'deja' Top 15

* DUA LIPA returns to the #1 spot with "Levitating"

* THE KID LAROI is moving toward the top 3 as "Without You" goes 5*-4* and is +317 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR hit the top 10 in their 21st week on the chart, going 12*-9* with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 405 spins

* ED SHEERAN is top 15 in his second week, up 23*-13* with "Bad Habits," up 1889 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 15 with "deja vu," moving 17*-15* and +194 spins

* Meanwhile, she is just one spot away from having two songs in the top 20 as "good 4 u" goes 22*-21* and is up 439 spins

* BIG RED MACHINE debut at 36* with "Renegade," featuring TAYLOR SWIFT with 267 spins

* TONES AND I are back and enter at 37* with "Cloudy Day," up 115 spins

Active Rock: Five Finger Death Punch Hold #1 Spot; All Good Things Top 5; Foo Fighters Top 15; Pop Evil Soars

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH top the chart with "Darkness Settles In" for a 2nd straight week and are +144 spins

* ALL GOOD THINGS enter the top 5 with "For The Glory," moving 6*-5* and are +96 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS go top 15 with "Making A Fire," up 17*-15* and is +104 spins

* POP EVIL soar 37*-26* with "Survivor," up 208 spins

* SPIRITBOX land the lone debut at 40* with "Secret Garden"

Alternative: Dragons Hold Top Spot; Coldplay Top 5; Twenty One Pilots Top 20; Willow/Travis Barker Soar; Marina Debuts

* IMAGINE DRAGONS remain on top with "Follow You"

* AJR's "Way Less Sad" and WEEZER's "All My Favorite Songs" remain at #2 and #3 respectively

* COLDPLAY go top 5, up 6*-4* with "Higher Power"

* BLEACHERS are getting closer to the top 10 as "Stop Making This Hurt" climbs 15*-12* and is +94 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS vault into the top 20, leaping 21*-17* with "Saturday" - up 382 spins

* WILLOW vaults 37*-24* with "transparentsoul," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, and is +313 spins

* BASTILLE goes top 30, up 35*-30* and is up 147 spins with "Distorted Light Beam"

* MARINA debuts at 40* with "Venus Fly Trap"

Triple A: Modest Mouse Hold Top Spot As Top 5 Remain Steady; Lorde Surges To #6; Mayer, Dennen Top 10; Vance Joy Top 15

* MODEST MOUSE hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "We Are Between" as the top 5 remains status quo

* Outside the top 5, we had quite a bit of activity

* LORDE surges 15*-6* with "Solar Power," and is +105 spins

* JOHN MAYER is top 10 with "Last Train Home," rising 16*-9* in his third week and +87 spins

* BRETT DENNEN also goes top 10 with "See The World," up 11*-10*

* VANCE JOY hits the top 15 with "Missing Piece," climbing 18*-14* at +36 spins

* BLEACHERS go top 20 with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 21*-18*

* FOO FIGHTERS enter at 24* with "Making A Fire," up 135 spins

* JON BATITSTE enters at 29* with "Freedom"

« see more Net News