SIRIUSXM has signed a deal bringing MEGYN KELLY to the company. KELLY will host THE MEGYN KELLY SHOW, a live, weekday radio show starting SEPTEMBER 7. It's a multi-platform deal that includes the radio show becoming available to KELLY's podcast listeners after premiering on SIRIUSXM.

THE MEGAN KELLY SHOW will air 12-2p ET on SIRIUSXM TRIUMPH channel 111.

KELLY commented, "I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SIRIUSXM’s massive audience. My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in AMERICA — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events. I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SIRIUSXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news."

RED SEAT VENTURES, who previously handled production and distribution of THE MEGYN KELLY SHOW podcast, will continue to produce KELLY’s new SIRIUSXM show.

