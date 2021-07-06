Matt 'Sparks' Sparker

CUMULUS MEDIA Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY taps veteran talent MATT ‘SPARKS’ SPARKER for afternoons. SPARKS steps into the role left by SKID ROADIE, who retired at the end of MAY. SPARKER was previously the morning host at KOMP/LAS VEGAS for six years.

OM JIM FOX said, “Replacing heritage talent has become a big challenge, but SPARKS is that guy. He’s a talented fresh voice who can step into big shoes in a big daypart on a big station and we never skip a beat.”

SPARKER commented, “The word 'excitement' doesn't begin to describe what I'm feeling about working at such a legendary station as 101 THE FOX! I truly appreciate being trusted with such an amazing opportunity. So a BIG THANK YOU goes out to the people that made it happen - DONNA BAKER, DOUG HAMAND, WADE LINDER, JIM FOX, and of course, DAVE HILL, who by the way, said there were going to be pony rides ... still waiting on those, DAVE ...”

PD DAVE HILL added, “The right fit for this incredible opportunity was obvious when SPARKS entered the conversation. What a WIN! And if you know anyone with a pony in the KC metro, DM me ... thanks.”

