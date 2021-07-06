(L-R) Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubbard, Taylin Lewan, Taylor Lewan

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's TYLER HUBBARD and his wife, HAYLEY HUBBARD, will join TENNESSEE TITANS Offensive Tackle TAYLOR LEWAN and his wife, TAYLIN LEWAN, in hosting "Together: Feeding NASHVILLE," a benefit concert in support of their nonprofit, FEEDING NASHVILLE. The charity, founded last year, provides meals for at-risk students, low-income patients and homeless in NASHVILLE. The show is sponsored by BARSTOOL SPORTS' "Bussin' With The Boys," and is set to be the kickoff event of the new FIRSTBANK AMPITHEATER in FRANKLIN, TN on TUESDAY, AUGUST 3rd.

The show will feature performances by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, THOMAS RHETT, MAREN MORRIS, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LAUREN ALAINA, LILY ROSE and more special guests to be revealed at a later date.

“There’s such a need in our community, whether there’s a pandemic, or a tornado, even without those things, we need to be feeding people, and so we just realized that need within our own backyard," said HAYLEY HUBBARD. "It’s been so cool to watch the community come together ... I’m pinching myself that this is actually going to happen because this vision of having a concert together – live together – was just such a dream last year, and so I’m just grateful to be here.”

Net ticket proceeds will directly support FEEDING NASHVILLE. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this FRIDAY (7/9) at 10a (CT) at LiveNation.com. For direct donations, visit FeedingNashville.com.

« see more Net News