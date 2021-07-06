Carter Cash, Cash (Photo: EB Media)

Nashville’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM will celebrate the 65th anniversary of JOHNNY CASH’s GRAND OLE OPRY debut with a special pop-up exhibit to honor both CASH and wife, JUNE CARTER CASH, opening TOMORROW (7/7). On JULY 7th, 1956, the 24-year-old CASH, preparing for his OPRY debut, met a 27-year-old named JUNE CARTER backstage at the RYMAN. Six plus decades later, the RYMAN and JOHNNY CASH MUSEUM are teaming up to honor that special night.

“We are so thrilled to team up with our local partners at the JOHNNY CASH MUSEUM to celebrate one of Country music’s most iconic love stories,” said RYMAN AUDITORIUM GM GARY LEVY. “JOHNNY and JUNE have such a strong connection to the RYMAN, and we are excited to share these beautiful artifacts alongside the JOHNNY CASH MUSEUM, which has the most comprehensive collection of JOHNNY CASH artifacts and memorabilia in the world.”

Exhibit items on display will include a black OSCAR SCHMIDT autoharp, owned by MAYBELLE CARTER in the 1960s and later played by daughter JUNE during live performances. The CASH MUSEUM has also loaned a dress worn by CARTER CASH from their collection, in addition to a suit worn by CASH.

BILL MILLER, founder/CEO of the JOHNNY CASH MUSEUM, said, “JOHNNY and JUNE, individually and collectively, spent many, many hours in that beautiful building. It's very gratifying that their presence will be felt there again through this special exhibit.”

Ticket information for tours can be found here.

