Sold

LAMKE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Hits KOZY-A, AC KMFY, and K226CV/GRAND RAPIDS, MN and Classic Rock KBAJ (J105 THE THUNDER)/DEER RIVER, MN to SCOTT HENNEN and STEVEN HALLSTROM's RAPIDS RADIO LLC (BAKKEN BEACON MEDIA , LLC d/b/a FLAG FAMILY MEDIA) for $1.4 million ($75,000 down, $1.075 million at closing, $250,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, WENDOLYNN TELLEZ is selling K231CZ/AUSTIN, TX to CHARLES CRAWFORD's 94.1 PARTNERSHIP for $67,000. The primary station is ENCINO BROADCASTING Tejano KTXZ-A/WEST LAKE HILLS-AUSTIN, TX.

SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W211BT/ATHENS, OH to the BOARD OF EDUCATION, AKRON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT (Triple A WAPS (91.3 THE SUMMIT)/AKRON, OH) for $30,000.

Applying for STAs were SUTTON RADIOCASTING CORPORATION (WRBN/TOCCOA, GA, reduced power due to transmitter repair); BRISTOL BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. (WDXR-A/PADUCAH, KY, emergency long wire antenna while tower repairs are completed); FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (WFCH/CHARLESTON, SC, reduced power due to transmitter tube failure; KYFR-A/SHENANDOAH, IA, reduced power due to power module failure); VOICE FOR CHRIST MINISTRIES, INC. (KIAM-F/NENANA, AK, temporary operation at prior site site due to transmitter failure at current licensed site); WATERLOO MEDIA GROUP, L.P. (KLBJ-F/AUSTIN, TX, emergency use of KGSR auxiliary after antenna failure); W. LAWRENCE PATRICK, RECEIVER (KRCK-F/MECCA, CA, reduced power due to failed power supply); and INSPIRATION TIME, INC. (W256AL/NORTH EAST, PA, reduced power and reorientation of antenna to comply with fill-in requirements after changes to primary station's signal).

Requesting Silent STAs were SIGA BROADCASTING CORPORATION (K273CS/FORT WORTH, TX, lightning damage to transmission line) and SAND MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING SERVICE, INC. (W283CM/FORT PAYNE, AL, transmission equipment malfunction).

ALPHA MEDIA LICENSEE LLC filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WPCO-A/COLUMBIA, SC due to a damaged transmission line and transmitter.

DORDT UNIVERSITY, INC. has closed on the sale of Cpntemporary Christian KLDX (formerly KDCR)/SIOUX CENTER, IA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $200,000.

And AC ACQUISITION, LLC has closed on the sale of Spanish News-Talk daytimer WACA-A (RADIO AMERICA 1540)/WHEATON, MD-WASHINGTON, DC to RENOVACION MEDIA GROUP for $700,000 ($150,000 down, $50,000 cash at closing, $500,000 in a promissory note). The buyer operates the station under an LMA entered in 2019.

« see more Net News