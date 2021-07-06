Danae Songy

SOUTHWESTERN ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian KJRN (88.3 THE JOURNEY)/KEENE, TX has promoted PD/morning host DANAE SONGY to GM. She replaces MICHAEL AGEE who was hired as Dir./Strategic Initiatives at ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON, DC (NET NEWS 6/28).



SONGY will continue as PD until a new one is hired, which will then free her up to represent the station in the community as well as fundraising.

“It wasn’t on purpose, but as we know, God’s plans end up being better than ours," said SONGY. "I don't take this opportunity lightly and would welcome prayers as I make this transition."





