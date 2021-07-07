Partnering With LyricFind In Brazil

LYRICFIND is expanding its business in Brazil thanks to a licensing deal with ABRAMUS DIGITAL, a Brazilian PRO’s digital licensing wing. The move will allow hundreds of publishers and many thousands of songwriters in BRAZIL to display and monetize their lyrics on music services and websites across the country, amplifying the impact of their work on the local and global market. ABRAMUS represents more than 80k members in BRAZIL and internationally. By unlocking new opportunities and revenue streams for lyrics, LyricFind will allow ABRAMUS-associated publishers and songwriters to amplify the impact of their work on the local and global market.

SVP/International Publishing for LyricFind, ROBERT SINGERMAN said, “We’ve been working in BRAZIL, now our fifth biggest market, for years, but this agreement with ABRAMUS DIGITAL adds a huge lyric repertoire to our service. We’re expanding access to Brazilian lyrics, going way beyond the hits into amazing lyrics from writers and artists of all styles and at all stages of their careers.”

ABRAMUS DIGITAL Director/Business Affairs GUSTAVO GONZALES added, "The Brazilian system is very complex and unique. Knowing the challenges for some publishers, ABRAMUS DIGITAL has invested in technology in recent years to offer an exclusive and transparent service. The goal is to help publishers of all sizes, knowing that their writers will receive their fair share from the exploitation of their rights in the digital market. LYRICFIND plays a very important role and we are very excited about this partnership."





