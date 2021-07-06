Urges FCC Rejection Of Petition

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has filed a reply with the FCC regarding a Petition for Rulemaking by REC NETWORKS to create a new class of 250-watt low-power FM radio stations (LPFM). In its reply, NAB cited potential interference issues, the intended localized nature of LPFM service and the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on broadcast radio stations as reasons for the FCC to reject the petition.

The NAB's official response: "The record demonstrates that, like previous attempts rejected by the COMMISSION, the Petition does not justify such a dramatic change to LPFM service and fails to sufficiently protect incumbent FM radio services, particularly FM translator stations. Although permitting LPFM stations to more than double their maximum allowed power will help LPFM stations reach more listeners, granting REC’s request would effectively provide LPFM stations with the same coverage as full-service Part 73 FM stations, but with a fraction of the obligations. Given that any LPFM entity is always free to apply for a Class A FM station, which would operate with the same radiated power as REC’s request."

The NAB official response concludes, "NAB respectfully asks the FCC to prohibit such a sidestep of its rules and dismiss the Petition."

