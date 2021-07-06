David Bartley

DAVID BARTLEY has been named PD for CUMULUS MEDIA AC WGNI (102.7 GNI) and Classic Rock WKXS (94.5 THE HAWK)/WILMINGTON, NC.

BARTLEY most recently served as PD at CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WQGN (Q105)/NEW LONDON, CT. He was previously APD at WICC and was on-air, weekends on WEBE in BRIDGEPORT, CT. Prior to that, he was the local content/morning show producer and handled early middays at WKCI/NEW HAVEN, CT, from 2011-2013.

CUMULUS MEDIA WILMINGTON VP/Market Manager ERIC McCART commented, “It was immediately clear that DAVID is the right fit and we’re very excited to have him on board in WILMINGTON to lead our heritage brands. His depth of programming experience will complement our team of incredible media professionals.”

Added BARTLEY, “I’m excited to be a part of the CUMULUS WILMINGTON family and they have welcomed me with open arms! I am very excited for the next chapter in my radio career with two heritage stations in the WILMINGTON market, and look forward to new beginnings in the PORT CITY. Big thanks to ERIC McCART, BARRY FOX and JOHN DIRNICK for giving me this opportunity.”

