SPOTIFY’s global emerging artist development program, RADAR, has announced its latest artist partnership for the U.S. in ARGENTINA-born and BARCELONA-dwelling singer/songwriter/ producer NATHY PELUSO, who has already begun to achieve global recognition for her unique blend of hip-hop, pop, jazz, and LATIN music.

Also out today is NATHY’s latest single, “Mafiosa,” a female-empowerment anthem filled with salsa-inspired rhythms you can listen to here.

Celebrated for her debut album, Calambre, as well as for songs like the LATIN GRAMMY-nominated “Corashe," a noteworthy collaboration on KAROL G's recent album "GATO MALO," and fan favorite “Business Woman,” NATHY’s sound ranges from lyrical hip-hop to pop-inspired anthems. Her music has been streamed over 400 million times on SPOTIFY, with additions to over 157 playlists on the platform.

NATHY’s appointment to the RADAR program will include features in the RADAR playlist, a SPOTIFY SINGLES recording, a mini-documentary, promotional support for her upcoming releases, a full suite of out-of-home advertising and on-platform marketing, and social promotion.

Commented NATHY on the designation: “I hope being a RADAR U.S. artist makes new audiences discover my music, and reach more people of different countries and cultures to listen to my songs. SPOTIFY is the platform I use the most to discover new music and to share mine. I’m constantly researching, doing playlists, sharing songs and analysing my insights to understand my audiences better.”

Added SPOTIFY Head Of U.S. LATIN Artist & Label Partnerships NORTH AMERICA MONICA HERRERA DAMASHEK, “NATHY PELUSO’s creative output is bold, empowering and eclectic. Her music is uniquely modern and classic, mixing everything from LATIN hip-hop and soul, to tango and salsa, and her visual aesthetic and live performance are undeniable. She’s already developed a passionate fanbase across SPAIN and LATIN AMERICA that can’t wait to hear what’s next from her, and we’re thrilled to support NATHY's continued growth internationally and in the U.S.”

NATHY being named as the eighth US RADAR artist follows the success of SPOTIFY’s previous US RADAR artists GIRL IN RED, BOZA, ALAINA CASTILLO, J.I THE PRINCE OF N.Y., THE KID LAROI and FLO MILLI, all joining 175 RADAR-affiliated emerging artists around the world. Last FALL, SPOTIFY celebrated the program’s six-month anniversary with the launch of its global RADAR hub on-platform.

